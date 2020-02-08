Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GPI stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.52. 345,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,481. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

