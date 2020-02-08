Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.60 and last traded at $93.33, approximately 612,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 231,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 101,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,485,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 464.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

