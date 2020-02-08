GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. GrubHub updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

GRUB traded down $4.06 on Friday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,005,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,463. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.75 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRUB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.76.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,934.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,070 shares of company stock worth $774,866. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

