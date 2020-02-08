GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Wedbush

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of GrubHub from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.76.

GRUB traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrubHub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $158,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,934.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,070 shares of company stock worth $774,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 160,114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrubHub by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in GrubHub by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

