Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a $35.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPR. Cfra raised their target price on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.14.

TPR stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.97. 6,057,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. Tapestry has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,505 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 162,501 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

