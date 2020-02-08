GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,336,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 609,323 shares.The stock last traded at $126.65 and had previously closed at $118.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average is $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,328,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,107,850. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,960 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.