GWM Advisors LLC Buys 3,912 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.