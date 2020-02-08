GWM Advisors LLC Invests $530,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50,401 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,512,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 147,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

