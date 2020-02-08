GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $1,210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $116.06 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.