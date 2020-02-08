GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,182 Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,182 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trex by 666.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,498 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 54.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 569,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,805,000 after purchasing an additional 199,849 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

NYSE TREX opened at $100.33 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

