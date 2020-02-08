GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics to in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.78.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $937,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,725. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

