Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush downgraded Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of HABT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,665. The company has a market cap of $363.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 490.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Habit Restaurants by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

