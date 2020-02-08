Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:HWSL)

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HWSL opened at GBX 49.40 ($0.65) on Friday. Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.50 ($1.30). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.27.

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through exposure, directly or indirectly, to primarily secured loans originated across a range of channels, assets and industry segments.

