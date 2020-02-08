Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:HWSL)

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of HWSL opened at GBX 49.40 ($0.65) on Friday. Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.50 ($1.30). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.27.
About Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments
