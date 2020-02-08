Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 950,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,634. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

