Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,245 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 47,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

