Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

HLNE traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.41. 140,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,337. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $69.78.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.