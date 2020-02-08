Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

HLNE stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 140,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

