Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on THG. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.73 and its 200 day moving average is $134.32. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $113.08 and a 52-week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

