Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Happiness Biotech Group and Mannatech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Mannatech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.56 $18.72 million N/A N/A Mannatech $173.56 million 0.23 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mannatech.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A Mannatech -0.24% -1.52% -0.60%

Summary

Happiness Biotech Group beats Mannatech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

