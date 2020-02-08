Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HARP. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 102,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 1,107.97%. Research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Chin sold 47,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $914,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $80,981.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,683,934 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 216.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 201,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

