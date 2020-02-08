Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:HSC traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 2,379,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. Harsco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 203,911 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 8.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 45.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

