Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Cap of $3.98 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $83,441.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,808.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.02292710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.35 or 0.04523683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00771078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.75 or 0.00811909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00119111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009458 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00714242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,649,847 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

