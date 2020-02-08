Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives $41.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,045,000 after purchasing an additional 278,789 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,340,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,329,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 340,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

