HC Wainwright Boosts Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Price Target to

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from to in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 777,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,395. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $32.16.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $29,220.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,076.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $556,344.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,923.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,530 shares of company stock worth $5,095,381. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,838,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,827,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247,082 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

