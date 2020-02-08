HC Wainwright Increases Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target to $9.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

APTO stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 127,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

