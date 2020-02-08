HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Joseph A. Sowell III Sells 21,309 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $145.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.09. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $151.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

