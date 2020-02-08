Head-To-Head Contrast: CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and First of Long Island (OTCMKTS:FLIC)

CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of CBB BANCORP INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB BANCORP INC/SH 18.31% N/A N/A First of Long Island 26.90% 11.21% 1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CBB BANCORP INC/SH and First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and First of Long Island’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB BANCORP INC/SH $72.87 million 1.51 $13.34 million N/A N/A First of Long Island $154.46 million 4.11 $41.56 million $1.75 13.13

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than CBB BANCORP INC/SH.

Risk & Volatility

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First of Long Island beats CBB BANCORP INC/SH on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBB BANCORP INC/SH

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 2 commercial banking offices in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

