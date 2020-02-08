Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HOT traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,080 ($14.21). The stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,056.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 970.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.39. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 10.67 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.60).
Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile
