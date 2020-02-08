Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $4.37 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $156.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,119. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

