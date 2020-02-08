Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

PM stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.45. 4,608,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,174. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

