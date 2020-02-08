Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 691 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,869,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

