Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$50.40 during midday trading on Friday. 721,145 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.