Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

