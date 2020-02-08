Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,635,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,569,000 after buying an additional 74,311 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,578,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,191,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.42. 1,105,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,090. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $79.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.