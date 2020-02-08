Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,362 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,234,000 after purchasing an additional 593,535 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,018,000 after purchasing an additional 445,296 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,238,000 after purchasing an additional 182,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

