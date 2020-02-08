Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,387,000 after purchasing an additional 330,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

