Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$22.50 target price on the stock.

HRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.08.

Get Heroux Devtek alerts:

Heroux Devtek stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.46. 47,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,811. Heroux Devtek has a one year low of C$13.70 and a one year high of C$21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.31. The company has a market cap of $780.33 million and a PE ratio of 23.84.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$145.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Heroux Devtek will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heroux Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Heroux Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heroux Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.