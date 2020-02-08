HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.32. HEXO shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 3,178,337 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Get HEXO alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 895.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HEXO by 6,132.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,944 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in HEXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HEXO by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 336,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000.

About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.