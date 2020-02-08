Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Shares Up 0.2%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.50, 151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers in Iowa. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; offers real estate, commercial and financial, and agricultural loans, as well as personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans; maintains night and safe deposit facilities; and provides collection, exchange, and other banking services.

