Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of HGV traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,904. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

