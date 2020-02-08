Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.18.

NYSE:HLT traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.84. 1,371,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,055. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.04. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

