Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,689 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,241,000 after acquiring an additional 299,581 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,181,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hologic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

