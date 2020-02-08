HOQU (HQX) Price Up 8.2% This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $383,645.00 and $169,629.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.89 or 0.03434903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00222378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00131153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

