HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 510 ($6.71) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 540 ($7.10).

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 603 ($7.93).

HSBC stock traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 581.30 ($7.65). 27,087,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The stock has a market cap of $118.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 584.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 599.87.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

