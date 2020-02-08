HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.30. 2,172,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 123.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 1,386,214 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $6,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $5,424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 183.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 111,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 55,537 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.