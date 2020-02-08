Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.16.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.74. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.