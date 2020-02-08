Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Hub Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.39 to $3.60 EPS.

Shares of HUBG traded up $4.31 on Friday, reaching $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

