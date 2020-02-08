Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $457.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $380.50.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.26. The company had a trading volume of 938,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,501. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 354.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

