Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.63. Humana also updated its FY20 guidance to $18.25-18.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $380.50.

NYSE:HUM traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.26. 938,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

