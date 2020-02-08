Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.63. Humana also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.25-18.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $5.89 on Friday, reaching $353.26. 938,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

